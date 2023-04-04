UP BJP leader's car blocks ambulance, patient dies

The patient with his family had just left the district hospital, where doctors said he was having a heart attack. They were forced to stop as Umesh Mishra had parked his WagonR car on the road and left.



The ambulance could not move for more than 30 minutes, and Suresh Chandra died inside, writhing in pain.



The BJP leader returned later and started hurling expletives in a fit of rage when confronted.



A video recorded by bystanders showed Umesh Mishra, who claimed to be the brother of BJP leader and Block Chief Ram Kinkar Pandey, abusing the brother-in-law of the man who had died. He is also heard threatening to get him framed in police cases.