UP BJP MLA boasts of Atiq killing as achievement

Saharanpur BJP MLA Rajiv Gumber has termed the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf as a "big achievement of the Yogi Adityanath government".



In a purported video that has gone viral, Gumber can be heard saying, "Upar bhej diya na humne... Haven't we sent Atiq Ahmed up? Now it is the turn of Saharanpur-based goons, so vote for our candidate."