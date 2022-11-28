UP: BJP MP's 'unidentified' driver booked after his car mows down boy

Basti Superintendent of Police, Ashish Srivastava said that an FIR under the charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving or riding on a public way has been registered against the unidentified driver of the SUV belonging to the BJP MP and a probe is underway.



"We will not spare the driver at the wheel of the SUV, who caused the incident. Two vehicles of the BJP MP have been spotted on the CCTV. An officer of CO rank is probing the case. The post-mortem of the boy has been conducted," he added.



The victim's father, Shatrughan Rajbhar, said that no action has been taken by police against the BJP MP or the driver so far despite the MP and his vehicle being clearly visible in the CCTV footage recovered from the spot of the incident.