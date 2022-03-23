UP Board exam to begin from March 24, control room to monitor feed from exam centres

The feed from these cameras will be monitored at various command centres, including the state level and 75 district level centres, officials said.



The control room was inaugurated by UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.



The examinations for class 10 and 12, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikhsa Parishad (UPMSP), will be held in two shifts.



Exams in the morning shift will be held between 8 am and 11:15 am while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.



"The control room will receive direct feed from the CCTV cameras installed at the exam centres and strong rooms across the state which will be monitored closely by a team under direct supervision of senior officials.



"The control room will be an essential tool in ensuring free and fair board exams," the Chief Secretary said.