UP boy dies after allegedly being thrashed by teacher

Rajesh Vishwakarma, the victim's brother, told reporters: "My brother was beaten up by his teacher because of school fees of Rs 250 per month. I had paid it online but the teacher did not know and brutally beat up my brother."



The victim's uncle has now lodged a complaint with the Sirsiya police.



The incident has taken on a casteist colour with the boy's family claiming that the victim was thrashed as he was a Dalit while the teacher belonged to the upper caste.