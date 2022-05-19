UP: Budaun farmer dies a day after self-immolation bid outside SSP office

He died as the hospital during treatment, they added. According to the farmer's son Amarjeet Singh, some people had set their field on fire about two weeks ago.



He had also said on Wednesday that his father had filed a complaint on April 25 at the Mandi Samiti police outpost under the Civil Lines police station.



He had claimed that an application was also given to the Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh, however, no action was taken.



"On the contrary, the police scolded my father and drove him away," Singh had told reporters, alleging that policemen of the outpost were in a nexus with the accused.