UP budget session starts on stormy note; guv completes address amid opposition protest

The governor said that in 59.1 percent cases of crimes against women, the culprits have been punished, which is the highest in the country and more than double the national average.

The state government has identified 847 encroachers as land mafia in the state and 196 of them are in jail now, she said, adding four anti-land mafia task forces have been constituted, and more than 70,000 hectare area in the state has been made encroachment-free so far, she said.

Opposition members raised slogans such as 'Rajyapal wapas jao (governor go back)' and 'Pradesh me bulldozer ka aatank (bulldozer-terrorism in the state)'. They also attacked the government over law and order, and threw barbs like "dictatorship" Leader of Opposition in the House Akhilesh Yadav was seen carrying a placard that demanded a "caste census" and equal rights to all. SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav was seen sitting on the front row after the patch-up with nephew Akhilesh Yadav and being made the SP's national general secretary.