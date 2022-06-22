UP bypolls: SP writes to poll panel alleging intimidation of voters, rigging by BJP

SP state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel said the saffron party was hell-bent on misusing power due to the fear of defeat. Conspiracies are being made to implicate Samajwadi Party workers in false cases, he said.



The party said, in its letter, that in many villages in Sagadi, Gopalpur and Mehnagar assembly constituency of Azamgarh, SP workers and village heads are being threatened by the administration under the pressure of the government.



It has also been learnt that a list of active workers of the SP has been prepared by local BJP leaders and workers to stop the voters of the party and disrupt voting, it said.