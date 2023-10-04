UP Congress to launch 'Dalit Gaurav Samvad' from Kanshi Ram’s anniversary

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh proposes to launch ‘Dalit Gaurav Samvad’ on October 9—the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

The party’s dialogue with Dalits is proposed to end on November 26—the Constitution Day.

This is a first-of-its-kind move that the party is making to win back Dalits and most backward classes (MBCs) and thereby make a dent in the support base of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in UP.

In the past, the Congress always tried to claim the legacy of Dalit icon Dr B.R. Ambedkar while wooing the backward classes.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai confirmed that the party proposes to launch a dialogue with the Dalits on the death anniversary of the BSP ideologue.

He said this was the party’s attempt to bring the Dalits into the party fold.