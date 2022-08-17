UP consumers can buy one 1 unit of cough syrup

Citing provisions under rules 51 and 52 of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Rules, Jain has fixed the number of units a company depot and clearing and forwarding agents (C&F), a whole-seller and a retailer can store and sell to ensure that it is not misused.



As per the order, company depots and C&F agents can store any packing of codeine-based cough syrup, but sell only 500 units of the same.



Wholesellers, on the other hand, can store 1,000 units of the syrup, but sell not more 100 units of the formulation.



Retailers will be able to store not more than 100 units of the same and sell only one to a single customer.



The same order also regulates sale of high intensity painkillers like those based on compounds like tramadol, pentazocine and buprenorphine along with anti-depressants like alprazolam, clonazepam, nitrazepam, diazepam in all strengths and combinations.