UP cops reach Tamil Nadu to interrogate man who threatened to blow up six RSS offices

A joint team of officials from Lucknow police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday reached Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu to interrogate a man who was arrested there for allegedly threatening to blow up six RSS offices, including two in the northern state.



According to an official statement issued by the UP ATS, Raj Muhammad, a resident of Ramalingam Street in Pudukkottai district, was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after he sent a WhatsApp message to a person in Lucknow holding out the threat to two RSS offices in UP and four in Karnataka.