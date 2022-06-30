UP: Court delivers verdict in 9 days, sentences man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting 7-yr-old boy

A special court in Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh dealing with cases registered under the POCSO Act has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy.



The judgment was delivered on Wednesday, within nine days of the first hearing in the matter.



Judge Mumtaz Ali also slapped a fine of Rs 45,000 on the convict, Wasil (21), after holding him guilty under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.