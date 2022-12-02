UP court orders police to arrest ex-minister Chinmayanand, produce him on Dec 9

A special MP-MLA court here has directed the police to arrest former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati and produce him before it on December 9 after he failed to appear despite a Supreme Court order.



The court issued an arrest warrant against Chinmayanand in a case of sexual exploitation lodged against him by his disciple at a police station in Shahjahanpur, special government counsel Neelima Saxena said on Thursday.



His advocate gave an application saying Chinmayanand has filed an application for anticipatory bail in the high court, which is to be heard on December 6. Therefore, he should be given time to appear, but Judge Asma Sultana refused to give time, Saxena said.