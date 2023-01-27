UP Crime: Man hacks minor son with axe after fight with wife

A man has been arrested for hacking his three-year-old son with an axe following a quarrel with his wife in Chitisapur village under the Hussainganj police station area, police said on Friday. The accused later buried the body in an agricultural field.

On Wednesday night, Chandrakishore Lodhi had a dispute with his wife in a drunken state and in a fit of rage he hacked his son Raj with an axe and later buried the body in an agriculture field, Deputy Superintendent of Police Veer Singh said.

