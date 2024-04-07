UP Diary: Larger than life in death 

The custodial death of ‘don’ Mukhtar Ansari has cast a shadow that is likely to affect electoral outcomes in several constituencies in Purvanchal or eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari had been in prison for the past 20 years and was still a formidable political force, having won five elections in his lifetime—two of them from behind bars, as an independent candidate.

Hailing from an influential political family in the region, Ansari was also an accused in several murder cases—most or many of them turf wars with other dons—and had expressed his apprehension that he was being slow-poisoned in prison. His pleas were ignored. He succumbed to cardiac arrest soon after being shifted to a hospital.

Ansari’s clout and popularity became evident when thousands of people ignored prohibitory orders to attend his funeral. Even after his burial though, his life and death will be electoral issues in constituencies like Mau, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar, besides Ghosi, Lalganj and Ghazipur.

Sympathy and support for him are not confined to the Muslims; he drew members of Dalit and backward communities and the poor of the region too. Meanwhile, the BJP has been mobilising uppercaste voters, especially Brahmins and Bhumihars, on the issue.