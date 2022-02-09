UP Election 2022: Congress manifesto promises loan waiver for farmers, 20 lakh jobs

Talking about the main points, Priyanka said that when the Congress comes to power, it will waive off loans of farmers within ten days. She said that the MSP for wheat and paddy would be Rs 2,500 and Rs 400 for cane.



"Power bill will be halved and power dues will be waived off. We will give Rs 25,000 to families that have suffered due to Covid," she said.



For the youth, the Congress has promised 20 lakh jobs, including the 12 lakh vacancies in the government jobs. Women will get 40 per cent reservation in jobs.



In the health sector, treatment up to Rs ten lakh will be free.



For those affected by stray cattle, a compensation of Rs 3,000 will be given. A 'Go-dhan' scheme will be brought to deal with the problem and cow dung will be purchased at Rs 2 per kilogram.



Priyanka said that traditional clusters will be strengthened for small and medium businessmen. Citing the Baghpat incident in which a couple attempted suicide due to losses in business, she said that efforts will be made to strengthen the sector.



The Congress has promised to stop outsourcing of jobs and promised to regularise the job of ad hoc employees, including sanitation workers.