UP elections 2022: SP files complaint against BJP

The complaint comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off the party's door-to-door campaign, visiting families affected by the alleged exodus of Hindus from Kairana before 2017.



"To ensure free, fair and 'fearless' elections, the ECI should pass strictures against BJP leaders and party workers who have been involved in campaigning for the party in Kairana assembly constituency and other areas in groups of more than 10 people which is a direct violation of the guidelines that EC has issued and violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Action should also be initiated against them," said the letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).