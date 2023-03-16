UP electricity dept employees threaten to go on strike from 10pm tonight

Dubey said the government and the employees had agreed on some points on December 23 last year but several of those points have not been implemented even after three months.



He claimed the government had agreed that the chairman and the managing director of the power companies would be selected through a committee headed by the chief secretary but these posts are now being filled on the basis of transfers.



Dubey said some other points of the agreement yet to be fulfilled are: implementation of the Power Sector Employees Protection Act, stopping outsourcing of operation and maintenance of power sub-stations for transmission, equal honorarium for different corporations, revision of allowances and removal of salary anomalies.