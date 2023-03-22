UP engineer sacked for eulogising Osama Bin Laden

The inquiry committee of DVVNL levelled several other charges against Gautam such as loss of revenue, doing direct correspondence with the MD, use of indecent behaviour with senior officers and laxity in departmental work, etc.



The inquiry committee also said that when Gautam was asked to answer all the allegations, he came out with baseless and unsatisfactory replies.



Meanwhile, Gautam told reporters that if a section of people in the country can consider Godse as their idol, then why can't he consider Osama bin Laden as his idol?