UP: Faizabad court acquits all 14 accused in 2012 communal riots case

A local court in Faizabad has acquitted all 14 accused in a 2012 communal riots case due to lack of evidence.

The court of Faizabad District Judge Sanjiv Faujdaar passed the order on Tuesday, district government counsel Ram Krishna Tiwari said.

"All the witnesses in the case became hostile and the police were unsuccessful in presenting any proof against the accused," Tiwari told PTI. The court acquitted all the 14 accused, he said.