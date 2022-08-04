UP: Gangster Brijesh Singh gets bail after 12 yrs in jail

In the attack, along with Mukhtar Ansari's gunner, three other people were killed. Brijesh Singh was also injured in the attack. But then news reports said he died in the cross-firing as he was absconding for years, during which, he also kept on handling his business.



A reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced on him.



Later, Delhi Special Cell arrested him from Bhubaneswar in 2008. After that, Brijesh was brought to UP and since then he has been lodged in Varanasi jail. It was argued on behalf of the petitioner that he has been imprisoned in this case since 2009.



Importantly, despite the order of the High Court, the trial has not yet started in Ghazipur in this matter.