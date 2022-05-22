UP govt doctors fume over Health Minister's surprise visits, demand better facilities

The minister is also setting up inquiries with a vengeance.



"It is a no-win situation for us. The minister publicly slams us for the prevailing conditions, but has no time to hear out the problems we face. There are no medicines in hospitals and patients create a ruckus when we tell them to make purchases from outside. There is also an acute shortage of medical and para-medical staff. What is urgently needed is a non-medical administrator in every government hospital to supervise things," said a senior doctor at the Civil hospital.



The civil hospital doctors were at the receiving end during the minister's visit when he found that the wheelchairs were in a deplorable condition.



In another 'raid' at midnight, he pulled up doctors for not admitting patients.



The doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital are also upset at the manner in which the minister overturned the decision to ban intrusion of mediapersons in hospital wards.



"We have self-styled medical reporters moving around in wards, interviewing patients and then seeking explanation from doctors about the line of treatment. This not only hampers our working, but is also unacceptable," said a senior doctor.