UP halal ban: Seized samples being taken to lab, per FSDA search teams

Units of the Food Safety and Drugs Authority (FSDA) in Uttar Pradesh continued to inspect and seize products across various location after the state government banned companies from issuing halal certification two days ago, on 21 November.

The Uttar Pradesh government's ban applies to the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification as well. The exception is products intended for export.

While a statewide review has been scheduled for today, 23 November, district administration have continued their searches across retail outlets and restaurants. It is reported that the FSDA team seized samples to send for lab testing as well.

In Lucknow, the FSDA team seized material worth over Rs 26,000 from four places.

Likewise, the FSDA team in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) also inspected 95 outlets over the past two days, seizing samples worth Rs 6,500 that were sent to a lab. The products taken in included baking soda, cocoa powder, ready-to-eat food items like vegetable burger patties and vegetable momos, and some confectionery.