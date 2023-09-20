UP hires 749 doctors via walk-in interviews

The UP health department has recruited 749 more doctors through walk-in interviews, apart from its regular recruitment process, to fill the shortage of general physicians and specialists in various state-run hospitals.

A total of 393 MBBS and 356 specialists were selected for contractual jobs in the week-long interviews. These doctors will be working at different government hospitals as per the need and vacancies, said a senior health department official.

According to the official spokesman, the state has over 6,000 vacant posts of doctors at hospitals and health facilities in different districts.

A total of 4,322 MBBS and 767 specialist doctors took the interview. Those selected were asked to join duties at the health facilities concerned within a week.

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary (medical health), said, “The postings of these doctors were planned on the basis of patient load at health facilities. Priority in posting was given to hospitals with lesser number of doctors.”