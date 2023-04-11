UP: Indian History Congress expresses concern over revised NCERT books

The Indian History Congress (IHC) has expressed its deep concern over the recent move of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to bring changes in history textbooks and syllabus.

In a statement issued on Monday, IHC president Kesavan Veluthat and secretary professor Nadeem Ali Rezavi said that all those scholars who value "rational scientific knowledge" have found this approach as flawed and unacceptable.

The decision to completely omit the narrative of the Mughal dynasty would deprive the modern generation of knowledge of an era which gave India political unity, it said.