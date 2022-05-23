UP jail warder suspended after inmate escapes

The jail warder of the Naini Central Prison near Prayagraj has been suspended after an inmate escaped form the city's SRN hospital where he had been admitted for treatment.



Senior Superintendent at Naini Central Jail, P.N. Pandey, said Deepak Pal, 33, was suffering from vomiting and other problems. He was admitted to the SRN hospital on May 18 following the advice of doctors at the jail hospital.



Deepak was kept at the ward on the third floor of the old building and two cops were deployed there. It is reported that Deepak came out of the ward on pretext of taking a walk on Sunday and then fled.