UP: Man climbs on tower with kids over wife's infidelity

The man told the police that his wife's affair was going on with his neighbour. He had complained to the police, but no action was taken.



Police said that as per the man, his wife had developed an illicit relationship with a man, living nearby their house.



"As per the man, in his absence, his neighbour visited his house often. He said that he had reprimanded his neighbour many times, but to no avail," said the police.