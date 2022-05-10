UP: Man held for making 'objectionable' comments against PM Modi on social media
A man was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Tuesday
A man was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Tuesday.
Irfan Hussain of Darani village in Kudh Fatehgarh area was held following a complaint by BJP workers, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.
Hussain was booked under sections 67 (transmitting obscene material) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) of the Information Technology Act for the Facebook post, police said.
