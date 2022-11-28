UP: Man threatens to cut minor into pieces after she refuses to marry him

A young man allegedly threatened to cut a 17-year-old girl into pieces after she turned down his marriage proposal.



The Kanpur police have arrested the accused, identified as Mohd Faiz.



Faiz was allegedly forcing the minor to marry him but she rejected his proposal. Angry over this rejection, he threatened the girl, saying, "If the marriage doesn't happen, I will cut you into pieces."



The man used to follow the girl to school and harassed her repeatedly, the girl's family told police.