UP: Man throws two-year-old daughter into canal, claims sibling fights as reason

A man allegedly threw his two-year-old daughter into a canal and later claimed that he did it because she and her brother would fight with each other, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Suleman, a resident of Madhiyai village under Sardhana police station area in Meerut, has been detained as the search for the missing girl continues, the police said.

They said the villagers told them that two more daughters of Suleman had disappeared under suspicious circumstances in the past.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said that the Sardhana police station received an information on Friday that the two-year-old daughter of Suleman was missing since 8 am.