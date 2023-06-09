UP minor sets herself on fire after constant harassment by youth

A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district set herself on fire after facing constant harassment from a youth.



The girl was rushed to the hospital in Jalaun and then referred to a facility in Jhansi on Thursday night.



Her condition is said to be critical.



Sameer Kumar Singh, inspector-in-charge of the case, said: "On the complaint of the minor girl's father, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have intensified the process to nab the youth."