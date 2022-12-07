UP: Murdered woman found alive, dna test ordered

"I always believed my son was falsely implicated in the murder case. I would ask everyone I knew if they had spotted the missing girl somewhere. Some took me seriously, some did not. I approached people and showed them the girl's photo which was then circulated in various circles," the accused's mother said.



"A few days ago, while a guruji was delivering a discourse in Vrindavan, he recognised the girl who had come to attend the programme there. Further inquiry revealed she was living with her family in Hathras," she added.



The mother, said, "Over the weekend, I went to the police and informed them about her whereabouts. I hope the officials will take swift action and my son will get back his freedom."



Deputy Superintendent of Police (Iglas), Raghvender Singh, said, "The girl has been produced before a local court and after getting the court's permission, we have started the procedure for DNA profiling to ascertain her identity. Further action will be taken based on the report."