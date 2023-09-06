NIA raids human rights activists in UP associated with Jayaprakash Narayan’s PUCL

The PUCL said the home of its national secretary Seema Azad was raided in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), and the NIA has seized her laptop and some books. She was interrogated for hours by the NIA as well.

Apart from Azad, advocate Soni Azad, a member of the PUCL's Uttar Pradesh wing, and her husband Ritesh Rai were also interrogated by the NIA. The PUCL said that Manish Azad, another resident of Prayagraj, was also interrogated for several hours while his house was being raided.

The office of Akanksha, president of the Bhagat Singh Student's Morcha (BSM), was also raided in Varanasi, the PUCL said.

In Deoria, the home of activist Rajesh Azad, a prominent face of the Khiriya Bagh–Azamgarh farmers' movement, was raided.

Condemning the statewide raids on its office bearers and activists, the PUCL criticised them as being “unconstitutional and anti-human rights actions”. 'The witchhunt [against] human rights activists [must] be stopped immediately,' said the PUCL in a statement.