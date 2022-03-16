UP official suspended for painting swings in SP colours

The district horticulture officer of Unnao has been suspended by the Yogi Adityanath government for getting the swings at a children's park painted in red and green, the colour of Samajwadi Party (SP) flag, before the counting of votes on March 5.



The additional chief secretary (horticulture) suspended district horticulture officer Sunil Kumar on a report of the Unnao district magistrate.



Sunil Kumar has now been attached to the Lucknow headquarters.



Sunil Kumar allegedly got the swings and the grills at the Nirala Udyan Park, located close to the Unnao Collectorate, painted in the colour of flag of SP, which hogged the limelight after pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media platforms.