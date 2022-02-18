UP Panchayat makes man apologise for remarks against Tikait, Jayant

A man, who had termed the Tikait brothers and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary as 'liars', was made to apologise by a Panchayat convened by several khap leaders in a village in Shamli.



Tension had flared up after the man (name withheld on request), a local Jat leader, made the comment at a live show on social media. He had allegedly called the Tikait brothers and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary were 'liars' and alleged that 'they have no Jat links'.



People had started assembling at his house after the show.