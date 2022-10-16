UP Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022

11 people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly using unfair means in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission (UPSSSC).

While nine people have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police, two other have been arrested by the local police in Bijnor, according to a statement from the STF headquarters on Saturday.

According to the police, the STF team has arrested three accused from Unnao, one from Amethi, two from Jaunpur, one from Meerut and two from Kanpur.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections in the respective police stations.