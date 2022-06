UP police arrests 237 for Friday violence; CM Yogi gives stern warning; media advisor posts caustic one

Under Chief Minister Adityanath, the state administration has been cracking down on criminals and riot accused, seizing or razing their properties. His critics have often accused him of adopting strong-arm tactics.



Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said, "Arrests have been made in connection with Friday's violence. Action will be taken against the arrested people under the National Security Act."



In Prayagraj, police have arrested 68 persons including the mastermind of stone-pelting Javed Ahmad alias Pump, and he is being interrogated, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.



Police officials in the district also said that NSA will be imposed on all the persons, who have been arrested.



The SSP also informed that cases have been registered against 70 named persons and 5,000 others at Khuldabad and Kareli police stations.



He said that police are using CCTV footage to identify the accused.



Action will be taken against them under the NSA and Gangster Act, he said.



On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during their protests after Friday prayers in mosques.



At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.



In Prayagraj, the mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restored peace, police said. One police personnel was injured, they said.



Nupur Sharma was suspended by her party as several Islamic nations denounced her comments on the Prophet during a TV debate.



In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded the death sentence for her.



There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow.