UP police arrests 4 who offered namaz at Lulu mall in viral video

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested four people who had allegedly offered namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall in Lucknow in an "unauthorised" manner, officials said, adding that efforts are on to trace four more accused in the case.

Police said none of the accused are staff of the mall.

"Four people were arrested on Tuesday for offering namaz in a mall in an unauthorised manner. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rehan, Atif Khan, Mohammad Lokman and Mohammad Noman. All of them are residents of Lucknow," Police Commissioner of Lucknow D K Thakur told PTI.