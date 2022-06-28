UP police books RGV over controversial tweet on Draupadi Murmu

"Varma has been booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional insult), 505 1(b) (cause fear or alarm to the public), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and also under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act," the ADCP said.



He further said, "A probe will be conducted and statements of the filmmaker will be taken."



After facing flak for his tweet, the filmmaker had clarified, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character but since the name is such a rarity, I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone."