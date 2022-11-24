UP Police claim: 'Rats ate up 581 kg marijuana'

"Time-bound action will be taken in compliance with the court orders," said acting senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mathura, Martand P. Singh while the special public prosecutor Ranveer Singh said, "The SHOs of Shergarh and Highway police stations have claimed that 581 kg of weed stored in warehouses was destroyed by the rats. The cops have been finding it impossible to protect substances kept in the said storage areas. The court has ordered the police to produce evidence regarding the claim and set November 26 as the next hearing date."

Notably, in May 2020, three men smuggling weed in a truck were arrested in Mathura. The truck was intercepted near Jatwari village in the Shergarh area and 386 kg of weed hidden in millet bags was recovered from the vehicle. The three accused were booked under the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody.

The court had ordered the police to produce the weed recovered in the case.

A similar case happened in 2021 when cops at Etah district's Kotwali Dehat police station claimed that rodents consumed over 1,400 cartons of seized liquor worth over Rs 35 lakh.

Additional director general (ADG) of police (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna had tasked an IPS officer from Aligarh to probe the matter.

An FIR was registered against station house officer Indreshpal Singh and head clerk Rasaal Singh after a preliminary inquiry revealed that the policemen had sold the seized liquor to gangster Bantu Yadav.