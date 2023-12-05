UP police files 6th FIR against Dr Kafeel Khan for maligning image of Yogi govt

A criminal case has been lodged against Dr Kafeel Khan, formerly employed as a paediatrician at the Gorakhpur-based Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, for allegedly inciting people against the government and creating hatred in society through his book.

The FIR lodged against him and five others in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow states that he was publicising the 2017 Gorakhpur oxygen tragedy, especially among Muslims, with the intent of tarnishing the image of the Yogi Adityanath government and instigating communal riots in the state. This is the sixth FIR filed against the doctor in a similar vein.

In his book The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis, Khan chronicles the events of the fateful night in August 2017 when several infants died in the BRD Hospital due to lack of oxygen. He also documents the trials and harassment he faced at the hands of the state, in its attempt to make him the scapegoat for the administrative negligence.