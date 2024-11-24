UP Police on veg diet, alcohol abstinence, training for pleasant Maha Kumbh

A strict vegetarian diet, alcohol abstinence and behavioural training are among the steps the Uttar Pradesh Police is taking to ensure its personnel act as "servants of faith" and create a pleasant experience for the devotees gathering in this holy city for the Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh will commence on 13 January on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on 26 February on Mahashivratri.

Senior superintendent of police (Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised that the primary focus of the police, alongside maintaining security, would be to foster a welcoming environment for the pilgrims.

He said, "Our aim is to ensure that the devotees have a pleasant experience, and the police behave with warmth -- not just as enforcers of the law but as servants of faith."

Police personnel to be deployed for the Maha Kumbh are undergoing behaviour-focused training at a designated facility within the mela area. External trainers are also being invited to impart lessons in etiquette and public service.

So far, 1,500 police personnel have completed the training. By the time the mela commences, 40,000 personnel will have completed the exercise.

Atul Kumar Singh, the training programme in-charge, said 700 police personnel were receiving training at a time, following a 21-day module.

The duration will gradually come down to 14 days as the mela draws closer, he added.