UP police leave with Atiq Ahmad from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail for Prayagraj; they want to kill me, Atiq claims

A police team from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday left with gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad from Sabarmati Central Jail for Prayagraj by road in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, an official said.

"It is not fair; they want to kill me," Atiq Ahmad had claimed regarding the move.



Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.



Based on a complaint lodged by Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.