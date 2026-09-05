U.P: Political uproar after demolition of mosque inside Saharanpur collectorate

A mosque located within the Saharanpur Collectorate was demolished on Saturday, 5 September, in the presence of police and RPF personnel. Six bulldozers were used for the demolition carried out after a district court verdict upheld an eviction order declaring the structure—built on government land—illegal.

Meanwhile, Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, who was to visit Saharanpur, was placed under house arrest at her residence.

There was tight security at the Collectorate and surrounding areas with no one permitted to approach the mosque premises.

Iqra Hasan was stopped at her residence before she could travel to Saharanpur. Terming this a violation of democratic rights, the MP questioned whether an elected representative could be prevented from even meeting officials.

A video of Iqra Hasan has surfaced showing police personnel urging her not to make the trip. A heated exchange follows when she asks why she was being stopped.

Iqra Hasan's mother and former MP, Tabassum Hasan, was also present at their residence during this time. Objecting to the police action, she asserted that their family would not bow to pressure and that they were in politics to serve the public. After being prevented from travelling to Saharanpur, Iqra Hasan clarified she was going to speak with officials about a public-interest issue.

The issue dates to 10 February 2025, when Vikas Tyagi, a former regional coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, lodged a complaint with the District Magistrate, alleging the mosque was an illegal construction. The complaint also alleged that rent was being collected for rooms built within the mosque complex and from the post office located there.

A petition was filed in the City Magistrate's court on 24 March 2025 and on 16 July 2026, the court declared the mosque illegal. Additionally, directives were issued to recover ₹6.41 crore in damages from the occupants.

(With agency inputs)