UP polls: Largest beneficiary of polarisation and divisive rhetoric may end up being the BJP, says Priyanka

As far as the farm bills and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are concerned, they have been a source of "immense pain" to farmers across the state but especially in western Uttar Pradesh, she said.



"I do believe that the government's indifference, its hostile and autocratic approach towards the farmers who were protesting and those who lost their lives, will play an important part in determining the outcome of the elections in the western belt," Priyanka Gandhi said.



The Centre repealed the three farm laws last year after a nearly year-long protest by farmers, including from western UP, who had camped at the borders of Delhi, demanding their repeal. Also, eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri.



On divisive rhetoric and how her party plans to counter polarisation, Priyanka Gandhi said she feels that at some level, whether it is the "polarising force" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Samajwadi Party (SP), it serves the same purpose -- it suits both these parties as it consolidates their vote bases.



"Ultimately, I feel the largest beneficiary of this polarisation may end up being the BJP. In order to stop the BJP actually, you need a party that changes the discourse rather than positing another pole for polarising it further," she said, in an apparent swipe at the SP.



The answer to this kind of politics lies in refocusing the agenda on development, she added.



Her remarks come days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the assembly polls in the state will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent', evoking a sharp response from the Opposition that accused him of attempting to polarise the electorate. Muslims constitute around 20 per cent of the state's population.



BJP leaders have been accused of raising issues such as the Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple to polarise voters. The saffron party, in turn, has hit out at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party SP of invoking Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Pakistan to vitiate the discourse.



Priyanka Gandhi said people are suffering and they have to be made to connect this suffering to the lack of governance.



"Event management is not the same as effective governance. People have to be made to understand that, and demand good governance. Despite the crores it spends on advertising itself as one of the leading state governments in India, the truth is that the BJP government in UP does not know how to govern," she alleged.



"Fundamentally, it has allowed the structures that sustain governance and development to be taken over by mafias and destroyed. It has done virtually nothing to build infrastructure, to improve education and healthcare, to provide jobs and reduce the massive hit that small industries and businesses have taken post-Corona," Priyanka Gandhi said.



Stressing that people have to be shown that there is a choice, Priyanka Gandhi said another kind of politics is possible, and it is more beneficial to them than the politics of division which only benefits certain political parties.