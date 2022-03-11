UP polls: NOTA voters rise in Noida, Dadri, Jewar in 2022

In 2017, the number of NOTA voters was 1,787 (0.71 per cent) in Noida, 1,665 (0.63 per cent) in Dadri and 1,276 (0.61 per cent) in Jewar, the data from the corresponding year showed.



In 2017, NOTA had stood as fourth option in Noida, sixth in Dadri and fifth in Jewar. In 2022, it stood sixth in Noida and fifth in both Dadri as well as Jewar, according to official figures.



The 'none of the above' (or NOTA) option on electronic voting machine (EVM) was introduced in India in 2013. The option, which had made its debut in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in 2017, enables a voter to express dissatisfaction with all candidates in fray from a seat.