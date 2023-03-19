UP power strike casts shadow on law and order situation

Employees, under the banner of Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, a union of electricity department employees, have been holding demonstrations across the state.



UP Energy Minister A.K. Sharma has again issued a stern warning to electricity department employees on strike, directing them to join their duties by 6 p.m., or face dismissal.



"A decision has been taken to initiate action against 22 people from the department under the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act). Apart from this, instructions have also been issued to lodge an FIR against those damaging government property and obstructing others from discharging their duties. An FIR has been registered against 29 people in this matter," the minister said.