UP rains: 11 people killed in past 24 hours, schools shut in some districts

Eleven people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh where incessant rain hit normal life, especially in the central part of the state with schools being shut for a day in some places.

In 22 districts of the state, there has been 40 mm plus rains in the last 24 hours including Moradabad, Sambhal, Kannauj, Rampur, Hathras, Barabanki, Kasganj, Bijnor, Amroha, Bahraich, Lucknow, Badaun, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Firozabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Kanpur, Sitapur Farrukhabad, Lakhimpur Kheri and Fatehpur.

During this period, four people died in Hardoi, two in Kannauj and one each in Deoria, Kanpur city, Rampur, Sambhal and Unnao in incidents related to heavy rains and drowning, an official of the relief commissioner office said on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials of the affected districts to undertake relief works with full promptness, according to an official spokesperson.