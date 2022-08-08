UP: Ruckus again inside Noida society; BJP MP Mahesh Sharma says, ashamed it's our govt

When the people of the society gathered on hearing the noise, the henchmen misbehaved with them and beat them up. Hundreds of people gathered as soon as the incident was reported. Amid the chaos, five accused escaped while seven were arrested by the police.

In this case, the Police Commissioner suspended SHO Phase 2 Sujit Upadhyay late night for negligence. According to the police commissioner, action will be taken against Tyagi under the Gangster Act and his illegal properties will be confiscated.