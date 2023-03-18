UP: Sambhal cold storage owners arrested from Uttarakhand

Police had registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Ankur and Rohit on Thursday.



According to police, the collapsed roof was built only three months ago without the necessary permission from the administration and the quantity of potatoes stored at the cold storage was beyond its prescribed capacity.



The state government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and free treatment for all those who suffered injuries in the incident.



The government has asked the probe committee, led by the divisional commissioner and comprising the DIG of Moradabad, to submit its report at the earliest.



Sambhal is around 158 km from Delhi and 350 km from the state capital Lucknow.